COVID-19: Kerala makes masks mandatory in public places, offices, gatherings

The order, issued amid concerns about a possible surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, shall remain in force in all parts of Kerala for 30 days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 08:21 PM IST

COVID-19: Kerala makes masks mandatory in public places, offices, gatherings

The Kerala government has brought back the COVID-19 mandate for masks, making them compulsory in public places, workplaces and gatherings. 

In its order, dated January 12, the state government has also directed to take effective measures for ensuring social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Besides, the government also directed shops, theatres and organisers of various events to arrange facilities for washing their hands and using sanitisers to ensure safety of people from a potential virus attack.

The order, issued amid concerns about a possible surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, shall remain in force in all parts of the state for a period of 30 days with effect from January 12, 2023, it said.

