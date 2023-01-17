Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

DNA verified: Babar Azam did not sext teammate's girlfriend, here's the truth

Pakistan captain Babar Azam also received support from the majority of cricket fans who called the chat fake.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 08:08 PM IST

DNA verified: Babar Azam did not sext teammate's girlfriend, here's the truth
DNA verified: Babar Azam did not sext teammate's girlfriend, here's the truth (file photo)

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam landed in a controversy after his alleged sext to a teammate’s girlfriend went viral. Though some called it fake, others claimed that rumours are true.

But now a Twitter user has claimed that the ‘scandal’ has no basis as it was a satirical tweet by him. The user named Dr Nimo Yadav dropped some chats and private videos, allegedly of the Pakistan captain, claiming them as a 'leak.' 

Soon after the parodic Twitter account tweeted the chats, it went viral. Even it was run widely in the news globally. Now the user has clarified the matter. 

“Babar Azam sexting with gf of another Pakistan cricketer and promising her that her bf won’t be out of team if she keeps sexting with him is just I hope allah is watching all this," the satirical tweet read.

 

The false claim also caught the attention of the cricketer himself. After this, Azam shared a cryptic post on Twitter saying, “Doesn’t take too much to be happy.”

Earlier, Babar has received support from the majority of cricket fans, with Pakistani supporters trending hashtags like #StayStrongBabarAzam and #BehindYouSkipper.

READ | Team India cricketers meet RRR star Jr NTR ahead of ODI series against New Zealand, photos go viral

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sexy photos of Monalisa that proves Nazar star to be 'ultimate seductress'
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Yearender 2022: From Kesariya to Thumkeshwari, most trending Bollywood songs of the year
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Inside photos of Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik's luxurious Dubai bungalow will leave you stunned
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Railways cancelled around 300 trains today, know why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.