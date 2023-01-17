DNA verified: Babar Azam did not sext teammate's girlfriend, here's the truth (file photo)

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam landed in a controversy after his alleged sext to a teammate’s girlfriend went viral. Though some called it fake, others claimed that rumours are true.

But now a Twitter user has claimed that the ‘scandal’ has no basis as it was a satirical tweet by him. The user named Dr Nimo Yadav dropped some chats and private videos, allegedly of the Pakistan captain, claiming them as a 'leak.'

Soon after the parodic Twitter account tweeted the chats, it went viral. Even it was run widely in the news globally. Now the user has clarified the matter.

“Babar Azam sexting with gf of another Pakistan cricketer and promising her that her bf won’t be out of team if she keeps sexting with him is just I hope allah is watching all this," the satirical tweet read.

What a clown media we have, mirror now telecasted a dedicated show based on my satirical tweet and put nasty allegations on Babar Azam without even verifying the source of the news (me).@MirrorNow I was the one who started bf in team story, this was fake. Apologise to Babar pic.twitter.com/OKMgD7fo4L — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) January 17, 2023

The false claim also caught the attention of the cricketer himself. After this, Azam shared a cryptic post on Twitter saying, “Doesn’t take too much to be happy.”

Doesn't take too much to be happy pic.twitter.com/udKmZTHl6V January 16, 2023

Earlier, Babar has received support from the majority of cricket fans, with Pakistani supporters trending hashtags like #StayStrongBabarAzam and #BehindYouSkipper.

READ | Team India cricketers meet RRR star Jr NTR ahead of ODI series against New Zealand, photos go viral