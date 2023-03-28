Search icon
Who is the 8-year-old boy declared third highest leader of Buddhism by Dalai Lama?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 05:35 PM IST

Dalai Lama declares 8 year old boy the Buddhist 3rd highest rank holder | Photo: IANS

A US-based Mongolian boy was named as the 10th Kalka Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche, the third highest rank in Tibetan Buddhism, by the Dalai Lama. The ceremony was held in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on March 8, as per reports. 

The eight-year-old boy is the son of a university professor and the grandson of a former Mongolian member of parliament. The boy reportedly has a twin brother too. 

Both the brothers are named--Aguidai and Achiltai Altannar. Their parents are Altannar Chinchuluun and Monkhnasan Narmandakh. Chinchuluun is a university mathematics professor and Narmandakh is a national resources conglomerate executive. 

For Tibetan Buddhists, it is a significant event as the Dalai Lama, Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche is considered one of the most important spiritual leaders. As per times, the ceremony was attended by 600 followers. 

"We have the reincarnation of Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche of Mongolia with us today. His predecessors had a close association with the Krishnacharya lineage of Chakrasamvara. One of them established a monastery in Mongolia dedicated to its practice. So, his being here today is quite auspicious," CNBC quoted Dalai Lama. 

