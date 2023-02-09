Who is Paula Hurd, Bill Gates' girlfriend, widow of Oracle, HP boss Mark Hurd?

Who is Paula Hurd? They were seen together several times over the past few months.

After a messy divorce with Melinda Gates in 2021, Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, is dating again. The 67-year-old billionaire is dating Paula Hurd with whom he has been spotted at several sports events. Paula Hurd is a tennis aficionado, pretty much like Bill Gates. The couple was most recently seen at the finals of the men's Australian Open. They had been at several other tennis tournaments together, making public appearances and fuelling speculation that the duo was much more than just friends. Who is Paula Hurd?

According to several reports, Paula Hurd and Bill Gates have been dating for well over a year now. She, however, hasn't met the Microsoft founder's three children. Paula Hurd has a degree in Marketing from the University of Texas, Austin. She is an event planner by profession.

Before marriage, her name was Paula Kalupa. She was an executive from Palo Alto, California. She was born in 1962. She was the wife of Mark Hurd, a businessman who was the co-CEO of Oracle. He was also the CEO of Hewlett Packard before his stint at Oracle.

Hurd died in October 2019 after a protracted battle with cancer. They have two daughters -- Kathryn and Kelly. Paula is an event planner and a philanthropist as well as a tech executive.

The dating rumours started after the two were seen taking a walk together in Melbourne during the Australian Open.

They were seen together several times over the past few months -- mostly at Tennis tournaments.

Gates, who had been married to Melinda for over 27 years, recently said in an interview that he was not averse to dating.

Melinda and Bill still run their philanthrophy foundation -- Bill and Melinda Gates foundation -- together.