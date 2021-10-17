Who is Nayel Nassar? Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ Egyptian son-in-law

The eldest daughter of billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his now-estranged wife Melinda Gates, Jennifer Katharine Gates had announced her engagement with longtime partner Nayel Nassar in January 2020 via Instagram.

On Saturday, October 16, 2021, the young couple got married in a sparkling ceremony in the presence of Bill and Melinda Gates in a New York horse farm.

Nassar and Jennifer Gates publicly revealed themselves as a couple back in February 2017. Bill Gates’ daughter, who is also an equestrian like her now husband, had once said that they bonded because of their love for the sport.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jennifer Katharine's husband and Bill and Melinda Gates' son-in-law.

Born to Egyptian parents in Chicago, Nayel Nassar spent his formative years in Kuwait, where his parents own an architecture and design firm. He has a brother named Sharaf Nassar.

Nassar lives in California and is a professional Egyptian equestrian who has participated in various competitions. An early bloomer, he took to the sport at 5 and began show jumping at 10. Since the, Nassar has qualified for the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) World Cup Finals in 2013, 2014, and 2017. He also participated at the FEI World Equestrian Games in 2014.

Fluent at English, French and Arabic, Nassar graduated from Stanford University like Jennifer Katharine Gates. While his now wife graduated with a degree in human biology in 2018, Nassar graduated with a degree in economics in 2013.

Apart from being a professional sports personality, Nassar is also a businessman who runs a company called Nassar Stables LLC.

Nassar Stables LLC was founded back in 2014 and is based in Encinitas, San Diego County, California.