Headlines

Meet Miss India winner, Sini Shetty, who belongs to family of freedom fighters, to represent India in Miss World 2023

'We are all ready': PM Netanyahu amid Israel-Hamas war, visits troops near Gaza

ISRO to fly first test of Ganganyaan's crew module escape system on October 21

'Aap ka advice...': Sachin Tendulkar playfully taunts Shoaib Akhtar as India defeat Pakistan in World Cup clash

Metro services to continue past midnight in this city for 10 days, check timing, days, other details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Miss India winner, Sini Shetty, who belongs to family of freedom fighters, to represent India in Miss World 2023

ISRO to fly first test of Ganganyaan's crew module escape system on October 21

Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol celebrate India's iconic victory against Pakistan at World Cup 2023

8 fruits, vegetables for quick recovery from dengue

Eat these foods to get glowing skin This Navratri

9 Bigg Boss couples who parted ways after the show

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Meet Miss India winner, Sini Shetty, who belongs to family of freedom fighters, to represent India in Miss World 2023

Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol celebrate India's iconic victory against Pakistan at World Cup 2023

Hrithik Roshan cheers for girlfriend Saba Azad after she gets brutally trolled for ‘weird’ dance during ramp walk

HomeWorld

World

'We are all ready': PM Netanyahu amid Israel-Hamas war, visits troops near Gaza

In the wake of Israel Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, an agreement has been reached under which Israel will allow foreigners to leave the war-torn Gaza.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 10:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel is ready with its fighters in the Gaza Strip at the front line. "With our fighters in the Gaza Strip, on the front line. We are all ready," Netanyahu wrote on 'X' on Saturday.

Netanyahu on Saturday toured Kibbutz Be'eri and Kibbutz Kfar Azza, two of the worst hit Gaza border communities in last week's Hamas onslaught, his office announced, The Times of Israel reported. As per a statement, Netanyahu "walked between the ruins of the houses where these terrible massacres took place."

The prime minister was briefed by the IDF officers there, including the head of the paratrooper battalion. The visit comes as Netanyahu's first visit to the scene, more than a week after the attack that saw more than 1,300 Israelis killed, most of them civilians, as waves of Hamas terrorists breached the border.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) has said that upon receiving the report of wounded following the infiltration of terrorists in Zikim, the soldiers of Unit 669 were rushed to the field. "The forces worked to rescue the wounded under fire and mortar fire. Since the beginning of the fighting, Unit 669 rescued about 200 wounded in about 45 rescues," the IAF wrote on 'X'.

READ | Iran warns Israel, says Hezbollah could cause ‘huge earthquake’ if...

In the wake of Israel Hamas war in the Gaza Strip which claimed the loss of thousands of lives on both sides including civilians, an agreement has been reached under which Israel will allow foreigners to leave the war-torn Gaza, Times of Israel reported on Saturday.

Egypt, Israel and the United States have agreed to allow foreigners residing in Gaza to pass through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, under which Israel agreed to refrain from striking areas the foreigners would pass through on their way out of the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli publication added that Qatar was involved in the negotiations and the participants received approval from the Palestinian terror groups, Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Moreover, the agreement does not involve anything about the release of hostages being held by Hamas.

A second official at the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing point says they received "instructions" to reopen it on Saturday afternoon for foreigners coming from Gaza. The first official said negotiations were still underway to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza through the crossing point.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. Israel has ordered a mass evacuation of Palestinians from the northern Gaza Strip. Additionally, US State Secretary Antony Blinken during his visit to Qatar on Saturday said that they are working on setting humanitarian corridors to save the lives of civilians suffering due to the war.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

X, previously Twitter, down memes go viral after social media platform suffers outage

Akshay Kumar shares he and Twinkle Khanna have different political views: 'We try to avoid such discussions because...'

World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson's setback forces New Zealand to call in Tom Blundell as cover

Sandeepa Dhar becomes emotional revisiting her abandoned Srinagar home after 30 years: 'My family was forced to run'

'Zero dressing sense': Bhumi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'kidney' outfit, netizens say 'isko koi...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE