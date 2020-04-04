Watch video: Captain of US aircraft carrier, fired for criticising handling of COVID-19 outbreak, gets rousing sendoff

Headlines

Special Parliament Session: At all-party meet, parties make strong pitch for passage of women's reservation bill

Australia announce ODI squad for India series: Travis Head omitted, Cummins and Maxwell return

Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

Harry Brook in, Jason Roy out as England finalize World Cup 2023 squad

Haryana: Mobile internet services suspended in Nuh till this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Special Parliament Session: At all-party meet, parties make strong pitch for passage of women's reservation bill

Australia announce ODI squad for India series: Travis Head omitted, Cummins and Maxwell return

Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

6 times when Deepika Padukone set major fashion goals in bodycon outfits

10 Carnivorous creatures that can smell blood

Luxurious life of Shubman Gill

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Caught On Cam: Man dies of heart attack while running on treadmill at Ghaziabad gym in UP

Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at Mannat to celebrate Jawan's success, fans call his blue tee a nod to India's Asia Cup win

'Keep calm and avoid battle': Vijay shares intriguing new poster of Leo, fans notice hidden Easter eggs

HomeWorld

World

Watch video: Captain of US aircraft carrier, fired for criticising handling of COVID-19 outbreak, gets rousing sendoff

Captain Brett E Crozier, the commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, was removed on Thursday after he complained about the handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the ship.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2020, 10:34 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A US Navy Captain who was relieved of his command after writing a scathing letter about the novel coronavirus outbreak aboard an aircraft carrier received an extraordinary send-off by his sailors as he left the ship in Guam on Friday. 

Captain Brett E Crozier, the commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, was removed on Thursday. As he disembarked the nuclear-powered vessel in Guam, hundreds of sailors lined up to give a send-off to their former boss. 

Videos shared on social media show crew members lining up on both sides of a pathway and saluting Crozier as he walked down toward the gangway. As he disembarks, the sailors cheer him on, raising slogans, videos show.

Watch viral videos here:

 

As the deadly virus spread among the crew members aboard the naval carrier, Crozier wrote a letter to his superiors, criticizing the response to the spread of the virus on the ship quarantined in Guam.

The letter angered the leadership which said Crozier did not follow the chain of command in writing the letter which also found its way to various media outlets. 

"We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die," Crozier said in the letter. "If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors."

Announcing the removal of the captain, acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly said, "I lost confidence in his ability."

Modly said the leak of Captain Crozier’s letter had panicked the crew and family members, and embarrassed the Navy’s leadership.

“It undermines our efforts and the chain of command’s efforts to address this problem and creates panic,” he said. 

“And creates a perception that the Navy’s not on the job, the government’s not on the job,” Modly added. 

Modly said that 114 sailors on the carrier have tested positive for the coronavirus. The number would go up, he said. "Maybe in the hundreds."

He said that 2,700 of the 4,865 sailors aboard the Roosevelt would be disembarking this week and only a skeleton crew would remain aboard to maintain the ship.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Date, time, rituals, significance

    Supreme Court to hear Hemant Soren's plea against ED summons in money laundering case on Monday

    5 warning signs of heart attack you should never ignore

    Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan’s die-hard fan watches 'Jawan' on ventilator, internet reacts

    ‘PM Modi has worked relentlessly for upliftment of poor, given confidence back to the nation’: Justice (Retd) SN Dhingra

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

    Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

    In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

    Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

    Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE