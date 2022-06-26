‘War on women, who’s next?’: Massive protests break out in US after abortion rights get scrapped by SC

File photo

Activists and citizens were seen marching and raising slogans against the recent decision of the Supreme Court, which decided to overturn the key judgment in the Roe vs Wade case, scrapping the constitutional right of women to get abortions.

Angered women were seen taking to the streets soon after the Supreme Court’s decision, slamming the decision of the court bench. Hundreds of people gathered outside the Supreme Court till late at night with placards and slogans, chanting “No uterus, no opinions”.

On a hot summer day, thousands of women in the United States took to the streets to slam the judgment of the Supreme Court, carrying strongly-worded placards with “War on women, who’s next?” written on them.

Soon after the abortion rights of women were scrapped in the US, the decision now comes down to the states, which will soon deny or allow women to seek medical terminations of pregnancy under the right that was enshrined in the country since 1973.

While speaking to news agency AFP, 19-year-old Mia Stagner, who is a political science major in college, said, “What happened yesterday is indescribable and disgusting. Being forced to be a mother is not something any woman should have to do.”

After the Supreme Court eliminated 50-year-old constitutional protections for abortions, as many as eight right-leaning states imposed an immediate ban on the procedure, with more states expected to follow a similar suit in the coming days.

With the scrapping of the constitutional abortion rights of women in the United States, the left-leaning states and parties are concerned that the next target of the Supreme Court will crack down on same-sex marriage and contraception.

US President Joe Biden also expressed his discontent with the decision of the Supreme Court, calling it a “shocking decision”. “I know how painful and devastating the decision is for so many Americans,” Biden said, vowing that the issue would be the on the ballot in November's midterm elections.

As per the new judgment issued by the Supreme Court, women in states that have banned abortions will have to resort to continuing their pregnancies, undergoing a clandestine abortion, obtaining abortion pills, or travelling to another state where it remains legal.

READ | 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Sajid Mir, once claimed to be dead, arrested in Pakistan