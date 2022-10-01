Search icon
Vladimir Putin remembers plundering of India and Africa by West, slams US for ‘double standards’

In the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war, Vladimir Putin hit out at the West and the US for the plundering of India as Africa as well as theslave trade.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 03:34 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin (File photo)

As the western countries, most notably the United States, extend their support to Ukraine amid the war with Russia, Vladimir Putin slammed the countries for their “double standards”, reminding the world of the concept of the slave trade and the plundering of Africa and India.

Putin, who has recently given several orders escalating the war between Russia and Ukraine, has reminded the world of the West's colonial policy, plundering of India and Africa, slave trade, and the use of nuclear and chemical weapons by the US, as he slammed them for their "utter deceit" and "double standards" on insisting on a rules-based global order.

Putin made the remarks during a carefully-choreographed formal speech at the Kremlin's opulent St George's Hall on Friday, days after the so-called referendums in the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia that were dismissed as ‘shams’ by Ukraine and the US-led Western nations.

In his address, Putin said, "All we hear is, the West is insisting on a rules-based order. Where did that come from anyway? Who has ever seen these rules? Who agreed or approved them? Listen, this is just a lot of nonsense, utter deceit, double standards, or even triple standards! They must think we're stupid."

The Russian president further said in his address, “It is worth reminding the West that it began its colonial policy back in the Middle Ages, followed by the worldwide slave trade, the genocide of Indian tribes in America, the plunder of India and Africa...This is contrary to human nature, truth, freedom, and justice.”

This comes just a day after Putin signed several treaties reportedly absorbing four occupied areas of Ukraine into Russia in the midst of the conflict, paving the way for more escalations in the war. Earlier, the Russian president had also announced partial mobilization in the country.

The western countries have continually slammed Putin for his actions which have led to the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war, while India has assumed a neutral stance, urging the countries to resolve the issue through diplomacy and dialogue.

(With PTI inputs)

