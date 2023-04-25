US Presidential elections 2024: Meet Indian-origin candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy

Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy (Photo - Wiki Commons)

The United States Presidential Elections 2024 are right around the corner and Republicans and Democrats both are announcing their candidates, with two of them being of Indian origin. The campaigning for the US presidential race is already gathering wind.

Seeking a second term at the top post, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday launched his 2024 reelection bid along with his deputy Kamala Harris and appealed to Americans to give them four more years to "finish the job" and defend democracy, raising the possibility of a rematch with their 2020 Republican rival Donald Trump.

Apart from Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the US Presidential Elections 2024 next year will also see two Indian-origin candidates – Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy. Both Haley and Ramaswamy are set to be potential presidential candidates from the Republican party.

Who is Nikki Haley?

Nikki Haley is a loyal Republican and announced her candidature as the Republican candidate for US Presidential Elections last year. At the age of 51, she is set to use her youth to stand against Joe Biden, who is the oldest US President in history at 80 years.

Nikki Haley is the daughter of two Indian immigrants and has roots in Punjab. Her parents belong to the Sikh community, giving her a leg up with the Indian population in the United States.

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy?

Vivek Ramaswamy is an American entrepreneur and prides himself on being a conservative leader, leading an “anti-woke” campaign in the US after announcing his bid for the presidential elections. Ramaswamy is also the youngest Presidential candidate for the next year at the age of 37.

Ramaswamy wants to dismantle the FBI and wants to ban all business between China and the United States. He is also the son of two Indian immigrants, who migrated to the US from Kerala.

The other candidates in the US Presidential elections are - Robert Kennedy Jr., Marianne Williamson, Asa Hutchinson, and Ron Desantis.

