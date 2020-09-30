US Presidential Debate 2020: Trump, Biden clash over coronavirus, climate change, health care

The first presidential debate involving Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden is underway.

The debate will span 90 minutes and involve topics such as the coronavirus pandemic, race and violence, economy and the two candidates’ record.

United States President Donald Trump today said he "paid millions of dollars in taxes" at the debate.

The moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump: Is it true you paid USD 750 in taxes in 2016? "I paid millions of dollars in tax returns," Trump says. "You will see it after it's filed... Unless your stupid, any person will go through the laws..."

No handshake amid COVID-19

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden did not shake hands or wear masks as they entered their first White House debate, adhering to protocols on social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The two candidates entered the stage at the same time and smiled as moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News explained they would not shake hands.

"How you doing, man?" Biden said, extending his arms towards Trump.

Asian shares slip, dollar under pressure

Asian shares slipped and the dollar was under pressure on Wednesday in the lead up to the first US presidential debate, as financial markets looked to take a measure of both candidates.

The 90-minute debate, with a limited and socially distanced in-person audience due to the pandemic, is being held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

US Presidential debate 2020 format

It is the first of three scheduled debates. There will be total six segments spanning approximately 15 minutes each. Each segment will touch upon specific topics which have been decided in advance.

US Presidential debate 2020 topics

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s records

Supreme Court

COVID-19 pandemic

Economy

Race and violence in cities of the United States

Integrity of the election

The topics are subject to change depending on latest news developments.

The topic of discussion for first segment was the Supreme Court and Trump picking Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the top court. The second segment was about candidates' health care plans.

Biden said Trump "doesn’t have a plan" when it comes to health care.

The next point of debate was the novel coronavirus pandemic and the US administration’s handling of the situation.

Biden had earlier questioned Trump’s handling, claiming that the president knew as early as February about the risks and had time to prepare but did not do anything about it.

Trump hit back saying far fewer people died as compared to what would have been the situation had Biden been in power.

The debate is underway.

Who all are present in the debate?

Organisers said there are about 80 people in the audience, including the candidates’ family members, their guests, campaign staff, hosts, health and security officials and journalists.

Trump's guests include first lady Melania Trump, sons Eric and Donald Jr., daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, and such allies as U.S. Representative Jim Jordan and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Biden's wife Jill is seen sitting in Biden's section.

With more than a million Americans already casting early ballots and time running out to change minds or influence the small sliver of undecided voters, the stakes were enormous as the two White House candidates took the stage five weeks before the November 3 election.

Biden, 77, has held a consistent lead over Trump, 74, in national opinion polls, although surveys in the battleground states that will decide the election show a closer contest.

The debate, beginning at 9 pm EDT (0100 GMT on Wednesday) was due to be divided into six segments: the records of Trump and Biden, the Supreme Court, the pandemic, the economy, election integrity and "race and violence" in U.S. cities.

The first debate is live in US (September 29, Tuesday at 9 PM local time). In India, this translates to September 30 (Wednesday), from 6:30 AM to 8AM IST.

(With agency inputs)