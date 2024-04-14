Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BJP Manifesto Lok Sabha polls 2024: 'Sankalp Patra' focuses on gareeb, yuva, annadaata and nari schemes

India demands instant de-escalation, following hostilities between Iran, Israel

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 3: Akshay, Tiger's film sees little growth, mints Rs 8.50 crore

Iran's response will be 'stronger, more resolute' if Israel attacks again: Iran says in its letter to UN

'Conflict with Israeli regime, stay away': Iran warns US after drone strikes on Israel

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

US President Joe Biden, PM Netanyahu speak after Iran’s attack on Israel

BJP Manifesto Lok Sabha polls 2024: 'Sankalp Patra' focuses on gareeb, yuva, annadaata and nari schemes

India demands instant de-escalation, following hostilities between Iran, Israel

Israel vs Iran: Which has a stronger military?

8 foods that should never be paired with tea/ chai

7 countries with the most number of fighter jets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Israel-Hamas War: Hezbollah Launches Explosive-Laden Drones, Dozens Of Rockets At Northern Israel

Sydney Mall Stabbing: Six Dead, Toddler Among Multiple Injured, Knifeman Fatally Shot

Israel-Iran Row: Hezbollah Fires 'Dozens Of Rockets' At Israel In Retaliation For Airstrikes

Malayalam film producers' body FEFKA to boycott PVR in Kerala over fee dispute; details inside

This director once worked as office boy, married top actress, gave Bollywood's biggest musical hit, is now worth...

Maidaan box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn-starrer sees huge 83% growth due to word of mouth, crosses Rs 15 crore

HomeWorld

World

US President Joe Biden, PM Netanyahu speak after Iran’s attack on Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently in talks with US President Joe Biden

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 14, 2024, 10:57 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently in talks with US President Joe Biden, following meetings with the Security Cabinet and the War Cabinet, after Iran launched drones towards Israel on Saturday night in response to the air strike on its embassy in Syria.

 

 

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently speaking with US President Joe Biden, following the deliberations of the Security Cabinet and the War Cabinet," as announced in a recent update on X.

Meanwhile, in a stern warning for Israel's closest ally, Iran asked the US to stay away from the ongoing conflict with Israel, adding that its response will be more severe if Israel made 'another mistake'.

"However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!," it added.

Further, Israel Defence Forces disclosed on X, that,"Dozens of surface-to-surface missile launches from Iran were identified approaching Israeli territory."

https://twitter.com/IDF/status/1779311780675682477?t=_Bj-XA7lpH8RpnIeYYRkxA&s=08

"The IDF Aerial Defence Array successfully intercepted the majority of the launches using the Arrow Aerial Defense System, together with Israel's strategic allies, before the launches crossed into Israeli territory. A small number of hits were identified, including at an IDF base in southern Israel, where minor damage was caused to infrastructure," IDF added.

Additionally, the IDF revealed in their post on X, that many hostile aircraft and cruise missiles were approaching Israel on Saturday.

"Many dozens of hostile aircraft, as well as dozens of cruise missiles, were identified approaching Israeli territory from Iran and intercepted over the past few hours. Dozens of IAF fighter jets are currently operating to intercept all aerial threats approaching Israeli territory." the post on X stated.

"The IDF is deployed on all fronts, prepared, and continuing to defend Israeli territory." IDF highlights its readiness to be prepared for its defence amid Iran attack.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Iran attacks Israeli-linked ship near Strait of Hormuz, US rushes warships to aid ally: Report

Mizoram Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and more

Jorhat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 6: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, and mantras for Maa Katyayani

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement