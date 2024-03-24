Twitter
World

World

US: Indian-origin woman dies in Pennsylvania car accident, Indian consulate to extend support

The consulate stated that it was in touch with the family of the deceased girl and the local community leaders while assuring all possible assistance to repatriate her mortal remains to India.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 09:31 AM IST

The Indian consulate in New York on Sunday expressed its 'deepest condolences' to the family members of an Indian-origin 21-year-old woman, Arshia Joshi, who died in a car accident in Pennsylvania on March 21.

The consulate stated that it was in touch with the family of the deceased girl and the local community leaders while assuring all possible assistance to repatriate her mortal remains to India.

In a post on X, the Indian Consulate in New York stated, "Our deepest condolences to the family of Ms Arshia Joshi, a young professional, who lost her life in a tragic car accident in Pennsylvania on March 21. May her soul rest in eternal peace."

Our deepest condolences to the family of Ms Arshia Joshi, a young professional, who lost her life in a tragic car accident in Pennsylvania on March 21. May her soul rest in eternal peace. @IndiainNewYork is in touch with Ms Joshi’s family and local community leaders. Extending…— India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) March 24, 2024

"@IndiainNewYork is in touch with Ms Joshi's family and local community leaders. Extending all possible assistance to transport her mortal remains to India at the earliest," it added. Further details are awaited. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI/Reuters/PTI)

