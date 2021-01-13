US House to vote on Donald Trump impeachment 2.0 today, Trump warns it's causing 'tremendous anger'

US outgoing President Donald Trump has warned that efforts by Democrats to impeach him for a second time would cause 'tremendous anger' in the US and said he bore no responsibility for a violent attack on the US Capitol by his supporters last week. In his first unscripted remarks since the attack on the US Capitol, Trump described the move to impeach him as a "continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics".

"The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me. The impeachment hoax is a continuation of the greatest and most vicious witch hunt in history of our country and is causing tremendous anger, division and pain," said US President Donald Trump.

With only eight days left for his term to end, Trump finds himself alone, shunned by former supporters, barred by social media, and now facing a second impeachment over his instigation of a riot against Congress on January 6. Donald Trump is on a trip to Alamo, Texas, where he will give his first live public appearance since he rallied thousands of followers on the National Mall to march on Congress.

The president’s remarks came as the House of Representatives prepared to vote on a measure that will pave the way for his impeachment unless Mike Pence, his vice-president, removes him from office by invoking the 25th amendment.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic House speaker, has said the lower chamber of Congress will vote to impeach the president as early as Wednesday on a charge of 'incitement of insurrection' over his culpability for the attack on the Capitol.

Storming the US Capitol

- Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington DC on the day Congress was meeting to confirm Joe Biden’s election victory.

- Five people died in the incident, including a police officer.

- Armed with guns, explosives and cable ties, the marchers had come from a Trump rally.

- In the rally, Trump had given an incendiary speech, urging his supports to reject what he called a stolen election.

Trump previous impeachment

- The impeachment of Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States, was initiated on December 18, 2019.

- The House of Representatives approved articles of impeachment on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

- The Senate acquitted Donald Trump of these charges on February 5, 2020.