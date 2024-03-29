Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Adani family makes huge Rs 66610000000 investment, it now owns…

Ukraine urges India to stand by Kyiv, rethink 'Soviet legacy' of Russia ties

Meet star kid with flop debut, has no blockbuster, but still more popular than Alia, Katrina, Deepika, Kareena

India's highest paid TV star charges Rs 200 crore a season; it's not Kapil Sharma, Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan, Ram Kapoor

Meet IIT graduate, got a government job, left to start his own firm with just Rs 5 lakh, now has Rs 1100 crore…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet star kid with flop debut, has no blockbuster, but still more popular than Alia, Katrina, Deepika, Kareena

Meet IIT graduate, got a government job, left to start his own firm with just Rs 5 lakh, now has Rs 1100 crore…

This actor drove taxi, ferry; debut was hit but didn't get him roles, had no work for years, then gave Rs 900-crore film

8 smallest animals in world

Ayurvedic herbs to reduce high uric acid in summer

Morning habits to reduce bad cholesterol levels in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet star kid with flop debut, has no blockbuster, but still more popular than Alia, Katrina, Deepika, Kareena

India's highest paid TV star charges Rs 200 crore a season; it's not Kapil Sharma, Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan, Ram Kapoor

Allu Arjun strikes iconic Pushpa pose with his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai, calls it ‘milestone moment’

HomeWorld

World

Ukraine urges India to stand by Kyiv, rethink 'Soviet legacy' of Russia ties

India has traditionally had close economic and defence ties with Moscow and refrained from criticising Russia over its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, instead increasing purchases of Russian oil to record levels.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 09:09 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged India to stand by Kyiv, saying the nation's close ties with Russia are based on a Soviet legacy that is evaporating, the Financial Times reported on Friday. 

Kuleba arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to advance Kyiv's vision of the path to peace in Ukraine and to strengthen ties with India. As per Kuleba, “the co-operation between India and Russia is largely based on the Soviet legacy. But this is not the legacy that will be kept for centuries; it is a legacy that is evaporating.”

India has traditionally had close economic and defence ties with Moscow and refrained from criticising Russia over its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian minister also said that each barrel of Russian crude that India bought after the war had a “good portion of Ukrainian blood in it”. India is a leading buyer of Russian crude oil.

Kuleba said India has much to gain from expanding trade and technology ties with Ukraine and offered Indian companies a role in postwar reconstruction.

Ukraine was now looking to "restore trade" with India, he told the newspaper, resuming exports of agricultural products such as sunflower oil and buying more Indian goods itself. "We are interested in importing some of the heavy machinery items that India is producing," he said.

Ukraine hopes to hold a summit of world leaders without Russian participation in the coming months to advance its blueprint for peace, which calls among other things for the withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory. Russia has dismissed the Ukrainian diplomatic initiative as a non-starter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters)

READ | Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says 'one vote can change country's fate'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone 15 Plus available at just Rs 25,999 after Rs 57,000 off in Flipkart sale, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Meet Tamali Saha, who cleared UPSC exam at 23 in her first attempt, got AIR 94, is posted at...

Good Friday 2024: WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with family and friends

Meet actor who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman, Ajay Devgn, gave 15 flop films, his sister is..

Ila Arun says she's ‘shaken up’ by remix of ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ in Crew: ‘Why can’t they just…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement