Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says 'one vote can change country's fate'

The spotlight this year is on two major political coalitions - NDA and the INDIA bloc. The INDIA bloc consists of parties like the Congress, AAP, and TMC, while the NDA includes the BJP, PMK, and JDU among its members.
The Lok Sabha polls 2024 in India are all set to take place in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. As election day comes closer, political parties are in the fray to announce their list of candidates with political campaigns already underway to attract voters.
In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, voters will choose representatives for the 543-member Lower House of the Indian Parliament. The results will be declared on June 4.
NDA is looking for a third consecutive term and is eyeing more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.
Apart from the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission has also announced Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha, along with assembly bypolls for 26 vacant seats.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Phase-wise schedule
Phase 1: April 19
Phase 2: April 26
Phase 3: May 7
Phase 4: May 13
Phase 5: May 20
Phase 6: May 25
Phase 7: June 1
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Results: June 4.
Highlighting the importance of a single vote, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said it can change the fate of the country. Addressing a conference of intellectuals organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Muzaffarnagar district, the chief minister said when this one vote went into ''wrong hands'', an ''atmosphere of anarchy'' was created in western Uttar Pradesh, but when the saffron party secured that one vote, it brought ''respect to the faith''.
Criticising the opposition, the BJP leader spoke about the potential of an individual vote, and said, “You will see how much your one vote is worth. How can one vote change the destiny of the country? Whenever one of your votes went into the wrong hands, a curfew was imposed in Muzaffarnagar for months. When your one vote goes to the correct place, Muzaffarnagar is today not known for curfews, but for the Kavad Yatra.”