Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says 'one vote can change country's fate'

The spotlight this year is on two major political coalitions - NDA and the INDIA bloc. The INDIA bloc consists of parties like the Congress, AAP, and TMC, while the NDA includes the BJP, PMK, and JDU among its members.

The Lok Sabha polls 2024 in India are all set to take place in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. As election day comes closer, political parties are in the fray to announce their list of candidates with political campaigns already underway to attract voters.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, voters will choose representatives for the 543-member Lower House of the Indian Parliament. The results will be declared on June 4.

NDA is looking for a third consecutive term and is eyeing more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Apart from the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission has also announced Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha, along with assembly bypolls for 26 vacant seats.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Phase-wise schedule

Phase 1: April 19

Phase 2: April 26

Phase 3: May 7

Phase 4: May 13

Phase 5: May 20

Phase 6: May 25

Phase 7: June 1

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Results: June 4.