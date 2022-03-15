Russia claims 23 dead in missile attack on Donetsk, S Jaishankar to give statement on war in Parliament today

Today is day 20 of the Russia Ukraine war. On Monday, 23 civilians were killed and 35 others were injured in a ballistic missile attack in the Russian-backed rebel-held city of Donetsk. However, the Ukrainian military has denied launching the missile attack on the city of Donetsk.

The Russian Defence ministry has alleged that 23 civilians had been killed in a Ukrainian missile attack. Russia said that the Tochka-U missile had also wounded 28 people in the eastern Ukrainian city in what it described as a 'war crime'.

Asked about reports of a Ukrainian attack on Donetsk, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was a tragedy. Both the death toll and the incident has not been independently verified. The territory has been controlled by pro-Russia rebels since 2014.

Reports of the attack came as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met for talks. The ongoing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine remained inconclusive on Monday as well. Ukrainian delegation member Mykhailo Podolyak said the meeting had been 'technically paused' and would continue on Tuesday.

Read | DNA Explainer: Why the 'Z' symbol has become so popular in Russia since war with Ukraine began

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the US Congress via video conferencing on Wednesday, Speaker of Parliament Nancy Pelosi announced this in the Senate.

Jaishankar to make statement in Parliament

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement in both the houses today on the issues of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the evacuation of Indians from there. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu gave this information on Monday.

He said during Zero Hour in the Upper House that he had received notices from Congress member KC Venugopal and Communist Marxist Communist Party member Dr V Sivadasan for discussion on the issue. He said, on the situation in Ukraine, the concerned minister will make a statement in the House today.