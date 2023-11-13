Headlines

Threads users can now keep their posts off Instagram, Facebook

UK PM Rishi Sunak sacks Indian-origin Suella Braverman as Home Secretary

Govardhan Puja 2023 date and time: Know all about Govardhan puja's shubh muhurat and vidhi

Viral! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Diwali photos fuel live-in rumours, netizens spot these similarities

Explore the amazing deal on premium shawls under 1,000

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ramiz Raja defends Babar Azam, slams PCB for Pakistan cricket's decline

Threads users can now keep their posts off Instagram, Facebook

Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife Nawaz Modi after 32 years of marriage

8 vegan protein-rich foods to add to your diet

7 best yoga exercises for beginners

All YRF Spy Universe films ranked from best to worst

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

'Keh do ki ye jhooth hai': Mrunal Thakur-Badshah spark dating rumours, hold hands at Diwali party, netizens react

Kareena Kapoor reacts to her controversy with Ameesha Patel on Koffee With Karan, netizens say 'Bebo is spice we need'

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's favourite South cinema star, it's not Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas

HomeWorld

World

UK PM Rishi Sunak sacks Indian-origin Suella Braverman as Home Secretary

The 43-year-old Goan-origin Cabinet minister has repeatedly courted controversy in her senior UK Cabinet role.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 03:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday sacked his Indian-origin Home Secretary, Suella Braverman. The development comes days after it emerged that a controversial newspaper article attacking the Metropolitan Police was published without clearance from her boss, according to reports coming out from Downing Street.

The 43-year-old Goan-origin Cabinet minister has repeatedly courted controversy in her senior UK Cabinet role, most recently by accusing the Met Police of “playing favourites” when tackling aggressive Israel-Gaza protests in an article in ‘The Times.

Sunak, the first Indian-origin British prime minister, had been under pressure from sections of his Conservative Party as well as faced attacks from the Opposition for allowing her to continue in her job after she went ahead with the article in a perceived breach of the ministerial code.

READ | Two more Indian cities join Delhi in world’s most polluted list after Diwali

“Our brave police officers deserve the thanks of every decent citizen for their professionalism in the face of violence and aggression from protesters and counter-protesters in London yesterday. That multiple officers were injured doing their duty is an outrage,” Braverman said in a statement on Sunday evening following far-right violence during the protests over the weekend.

“The sick, inflammatory and, in some cases, clearly criminal chants, placards and paraphernalia openly on display at the march mark a new low. Antisemitism and other forms of racism together with the valorising of terrorism on such a scale is deeply troubling,” she said.

However, her intervention in support of the police may have come a little too late to save her job in the end. Prime Minister Sunak is expected to carry out a cabinet reshuffle today, the BBC reported.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's major World Cup record, becomes leading run-scorer of 2023 ODI WC

Pakistan officially knocked out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India-New Zealand semi-final confirmed

IND vs NED: Virat Kohli takes ODI wicket after 9 years for India, Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral - Watch

Meet man, who once worked as salesman, started business with Rs 10000, now runs Rs 32000 crore company, Kohli is his...

'I will just go back to...': Mickey Arthur after Pakistan's dismal run in ODI World Cup 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE