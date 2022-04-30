UK Opposition criticises PM Boris Johnson's visit to Gujarat JCB factory

Pic: ANI

The Opposition parties in the UK have questioned in Parliament Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to visit a British-owned bulldozer factory in Gujarat during his visit to India last week.

A number of Labour Party MPs, including Indian-origin Nadia Whittome, questioned Johnson's visit to the JCB factory in Halol (Gujarat) despite the use of some of the company's equipment in the controversial demolition of properties in north-west Delhi in the wake of recent communal clashes in Jahangirpuri.

The BJP (Modis governing party) is using JCB diggers to bulldoze the homes and shops of Muslims.



Boris Johnson posed with JCB diggers on his recent visit to India, but his minister wouldn't say whether he even raised these demolitions with Modi. pic.twitter.com/aIWVw5TLIl — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) April 28, 2022

The factory visit had created a stir across social media, pointing to the use of JCB equipment in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's anti-encroachment drive in Delhi, an issue referred to the courts.

During an urgent question tabled in the House of Commons on Tuesday by the Scottish National Party (SNP) member of Parliament, Ian Blackford, the Opposition raised cries of where is he after a junior minister was left to answer questions on the topic of Prime Minister's Visit to India.

Boris Johnson failed to challenge Modi on the BJP whipping up anti Muslim violence during his trip to India.



Instead he visited a JCB factory the day after the company's bulldozers demolished Muslim homes in Delhi.



That shows you how much he really cares about human rights. pic.twitter.com/WMlsZYm8Lp — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) April 26, 2022

Vicky Ford, the Under-Secretary of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), was deputed on behalf of the government and said the visit would supercharge the India-India trading relationship and that the issue of human rights is regarded as equally important.

We do not pursue trade at the exclusion of human rights, said Ford, adding that we regard both as an important part of a deep, mature and wide-ranging relationship with our partners.

The partnership with India is very important for both our countries, she said.

"If we have concerns, we raise them directly with the Government of India. Our network of deputy high commissions will continue to follow the reports closely, while also recognising that it is a matter for India, Ford said.

