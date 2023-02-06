Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Turkey's deadly earthquake, which left over 1000 dead, was 'predicted' by an expert only 3 days ago

A Dutch researcher named Frank Hoogerbeets had apparently made a ‘prediction’ about today’s deadly quake on February 3, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

Turkey's deadly earthquake, which left over 1000 dead, was 'predicted' by an expert only 3 days ago
Turkey earthquake

A massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on Richter Scale jolted southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday (February 6), destroying several buildings and leaving over 1000 dead.

The earthquake was centered north of the city of Gaziantep in an about 90 kilometers (60 miles) from the Syrian border.

Gaziantep is located around 11 hours away from the Aegean Sea region, and 12 hours from Marmara, where an earthquake expert had predicted an earthquake in December 2022, reported Turkish news outlet Daily Sabah.

A Dutch researcher Frank Hoogerbeets had apparently made a ‘prediction’ about today’s deadly quake on February 3, 2023.

 “Sooner or later there will be a ~M 7.5 earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon),” Dutch expert Frank Hoogerbeets had tweeted three days ago.

Hoogerberts has now responded to the viral prediction and said, “As I stated earlier, sooner or later this would happen in this region, similar to the years 115 and 526. These earthquakes are always preceded by critical planetary geometry, as we had on 4-5 Feb."

But some netizens have raised questions over Hoogerberts prediction, calling it pseudoscience.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Mouni Roy flaunts her toned body in pink bikini top, see PICS
Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV breaks cover, to be launched in 2025
Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Assam SLPRB Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Last date today to apply for 2649 posts, check salary details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.