Turkey's deadly earthquake, which left over 1000 dead, was 'predicted' by an expert only 3 days ago

Turkey earthquake

A massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on Richter Scale jolted southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday (February 6), destroying several buildings and leaving over 1000 dead.

The earthquake was centered north of the city of Gaziantep in an about 90 kilometers (60 miles) from the Syrian border.

Gaziantep is located around 11 hours away from the Aegean Sea region, and 12 hours from Marmara, where an earthquake expert had predicted an earthquake in December 2022, reported Turkish news outlet Daily Sabah.

A Dutch researcher Frank Hoogerbeets had apparently made a ‘prediction’ about today’s deadly quake on February 3, 2023.

“Sooner or later there will be a ~M 7.5 earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon),” Dutch expert Frank Hoogerbeets had tweeted three days ago.

"Sooner or later there will be a ~M 7.5 earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon)," Dutch expert Frank Hoogerbeets had tweeted three days ago.

Hoogerberts has now responded to the viral prediction and said, “As I stated earlier, sooner or later this would happen in this region, similar to the years 115 and 526. These earthquakes are always preceded by critical planetary geometry, as we had on 4-5 Feb."

Hoogerberts has now responded to the viral prediction and said, "As I stated earlier, sooner or later this would happen in this region, similar to the years 115 and 526. These earthquakes are always preceded by critical planetary geometry, as we had on 4-5 Feb."

But some netizens have raised questions over Hoogerberts prediction, calling it pseudoscience.