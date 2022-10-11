Who is Tulsi Gabbard, the only Hindu-American lawmaker in US who has quit Democratic Party?

Tulsi Gabbard (File photo: Reuters)

Former US Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has announced her exit from the Democratic Party, blaming the party for racializing every issue in the nation and denouncing it as the "elitist cabal of warmongers."

Gabbard announced her decision in a video posted on her Twitter account. Blaming the Democratic party for anti-white racism, the former representative announced that she can no longer be a member of the party she remained a part of for 20 years.

Who is Tulsi Gabbard?

Tulsi Gabbard was the first Hindu lawmaker in the US Congress to run for the presidential post. Gabbard also served in a field medical unit of the Hawaii Army National Guard in a combat zone in Iraq from 2004 to 2005 and was deployed to Kuwait from 2008 to 2009.

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms ar pic.twitter.com/oAuTnxZldf October 11, 2022

Tulsi Gabbard grew up in Hawaii and at 21 ran for Hawai Statehouse. Before that, she was not politically affiliated in any way. She remained a Democrat for the last 20 years.

READ | IMF cuts India’s economic growth forecast to 6.8% from 7.4% in 2022