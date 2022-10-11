Search icon
Who is Tulsi Gabbard, the only Hindu-American lawmaker in US who has quit Democratic Party?

Tulsi Gabbard has also served in a field medical unit of the Hawaii Army National Guard in a combat zone in Iraq from 2004 to 2005.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 09:52 PM IST

Tulsi Gabbard (File photo: Reuters)

Former US Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has announced her exit from the Democratic Party, blaming the party for racializing every issue in the nation and denouncing it as the "elitist cabal of warmongers."

Gabbard announced her decision in a video posted on her Twitter account. Blaming the Democratic party for anti-white racism, the former representative announced that she can no longer be a member of the party she remained a part of for 20 years.

Who is Tulsi Gabbard?

Tulsi Gabbard was the first Hindu lawmaker in the US Congress to run for the presidential post. Gabbard also served in a field medical unit of the Hawaii Army National Guard in a combat zone in Iraq from 2004 to 2005 and was deployed to Kuwait from 2008 to 2009.

Tulsi Gabbard grew up in Hawaii and at 21 ran for Hawai Statehouse. Before that, she was not politically affiliated in any way. She remained a Democrat for the last 20 years.

