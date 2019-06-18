Search icon
Trump blasts comments by ECB's Mario Draghi, cites unfair competition

"Mario Draghi just announced more stimulus could come, which immediately dropped the Euro against the Dollar, making it unfairly easier for them to compete against the USA.

Source: Reuters |Updated: Jun 18, 2019, 05:20 PM IST

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's comments earlier on Tuesday calling for possible additional policy changes by the ECB, saying they would spark unfair European competition against the United States.

They have been getting away with this for years, along with China and others," Trump tweeted.

Draghi had earlier said new rate cuts or asset purchases may be needed if euro zone inflation does not accelerate.


 

