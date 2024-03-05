Twitter
Headlines

UP Cabinet Expansion: OP Rajbhar, Dara Singh Chauhan, 2 others inducted in Yogi govt

Rani Mukerji reveals box office failure of Samrat Prithviraj, Shamshera impacted YRF a lot, Aditya Chopra refused to...

Watch: Rohit Sharma arrives at Dharamshala for 5th Test via helicopter, video goes viral

Traffic police announce new punishments for e-challan defaulters, check details

Madgaon Express: Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash go for 'mad trip' to Goa in Kunal's debut directorial, fans say 'laugh riot'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Traffic police announce new punishments for e-challan defaulters, check details

MI-W vs DC-W, Match 12 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet man, started teaching coding in 12th grade, turned his YouTube channel into Rs 28000 crore company, he is…

8 fashion tips to make you look taller

Fruits that naturally burn fat

8 Telugu films that are remakes of Bollywood movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Rani Mukerji reveals box office failure of Samrat Prithviraj, Shamshera impacted YRF a lot, Aditya Chopra refused to...

Madgaon Express: Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash go for 'mad trip' to Goa in Kunal's debut directorial, fans say 'laugh riot'

Bastar trailer: Adah Sharma aims for 'Naxal-free Bharat', fights against '3rd biggest terrorist organisation' Maoists

HomeWorld

World

Traffic police announce new punishments for e-challan defaulters, check details

The decision underscores the importance of adhering to traffic regulations for the safety and well-being of all road users.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 04:56 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: Pexels
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a bid to uphold traffic regulations and ensure road safety in Pakistan, Lahore Traffic Police has rolled out new measures targeting motorists with fines. Following a rigorous campaign against drivers without valid licenses, the authorities have now introduced additional restrictions.

In a recent tweet, Lahore Traffic Police alerted citizens that access to police services would be denied until unpaid fines are settled. This means individuals with pending fines will be unable to avail themselves of various facilities, including learner permits, duplicate licenses, and other essential services. 

Moreover, the authorities have intensified efforts to combat number plate tampering. Crackdowns are underway to apprehend individuals altering or obscuring plate numbers, such as using black paint or unclear figures. These measures underscore the commitment to fostering discipline among citizens and curbing traffic violations.

The decision underscores the importance of adhering to traffic regulations for the safety and well-being of all road users. It urges citizens to settle outstanding fines promptly to avoid disruptions in accessing essential services and contribute to a safer traffic environment.

Previously, the Lahore Traffic Police had introduced initiatives like online registration and license renewal to streamline the process for obtaining licenses. These efforts reflect the authorities' commitment to enhancing road safety and ensuring compliance with traffic laws.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple launches new MacBook Air with M3 chip in India, 13-inch model price starts at just Rs…

Delhi LG approves draft uniform policy for inter-departmental allotment of land

Meet woman who draped Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Deepika Padukone's outfits at Ambani pre-wedding bash, charges Rs..

Noida airport-Ghaziabad RRTS coming soon: Distance, stations and more

Meet Ambani family member who owns maximum stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE