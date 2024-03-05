Traffic police announce new punishments for e-challan defaulters, check details

In a bid to uphold traffic regulations and ensure road safety in Pakistan, Lahore Traffic Police has rolled out new measures targeting motorists with fines. Following a rigorous campaign against drivers without valid licenses, the authorities have now introduced additional restrictions.

In a recent tweet, Lahore Traffic Police alerted citizens that access to police services would be denied until unpaid fines are settled. This means individuals with pending fines will be unable to avail themselves of various facilities, including learner permits, duplicate licenses, and other essential services.

Moreover, the authorities have intensified efforts to combat number plate tampering. Crackdowns are underway to apprehend individuals altering or obscuring plate numbers, such as using black paint or unclear figures. These measures underscore the commitment to fostering discipline among citizens and curbing traffic violations.

The decision underscores the importance of adhering to traffic regulations for the safety and well-being of all road users. It urges citizens to settle outstanding fines promptly to avoid disruptions in accessing essential services and contribute to a safer traffic environment.

Previously, the Lahore Traffic Police had introduced initiatives like online registration and license renewal to streamline the process for obtaining licenses. These efforts reflect the authorities' commitment to enhancing road safety and ensuring compliance with traffic laws.