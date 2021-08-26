Taliban directs Afghan women to work from home, says they are 'not trained' to respect them

Headlines

Arshad Warsi recalls expecting 'gaalis' from Jaya Bachchan on first meeting, says, 'I thought she is going to...'

Mukesh Ambani's trust in Isha Ambani pays off, company she leads is set to beat ICICI, ITC, HUL in...

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits Salman Khan’s show for this reason

Remember Mamta Kulkarni, Bollywood diva who raised eyebrows with nude shoot; drug case ended her career, is now a sadhvi

Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident: School bus collides with SUV in Ghaziabad; 6 including 2 children killed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits Salman Khan’s show for this reason

Remember Mamta Kulkarni, Bollywood diva who raised eyebrows with nude shoot; drug case ended her career, is now a sadhvi

Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident: School bus collides with SUV in Ghaziabad; 6 including 2 children killed

7 Bollywood films starring Shah Rukh Khan as bad guy 

7 health benefits of papaya (papita)

Shah Rukh Khan's gang of girls in Jawan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

'I assure you': PM Modi meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy, first time since Russia-Ukraine war at G7 summit

Lucknow court firing: Gangster Sanjiv Maheshwari Jiva shot dead; cop, minor girl injured

Instagram launches Threads, Mark Zuckerberg takes dig on Elon Musk

Remember Mamta Kulkarni, Bollywood diva who raised eyebrows with nude shoot; drug case ended her career, is now a sadhvi

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits Salman Khan’s show for this reason

From KGF to Baahubali: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue reminded netizens of these 5 films

Homeindia

india

Taliban directs Afghan women to work from home, says they are 'not trained' to respect them

As per Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid, the measure was necessary because the Taliban "keep changing and are not trained."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 26, 2021, 10:06 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Admitting that women are not safe in the present Taliban regime, the outfit directed Afghan women to work from home. Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said at a news conference on Tuesday that women should not go to work for their own safety, undermining the group`s efforts to convince international observers that the group would be more tolerant towards women than when they were last in power, reported CNN.

As per Mujahid, the measure was necessary because the Taliban "keep changing and are not trained."

When last in power between 1996 and 2001 the militant group banned women from the workplace, stopped them from leaving the home unaccompanied and forced them to cover their entire bodies.

The direction came after the World Bank halted funding in Afghanistan, citing concerns about the safety of women, and within hours of the UN calling for a "transparent and prompt investigation" into reports of human rights abuses since the Taliban takeover, dealing another blow to an economy that relies heavily on foreign aid, reported CNN.

Meanwhile, the Taliban promised its new era will be more moderate, but Taliban leaders have refused to guarantee women`s rights will not be stripped back and many have already faced violence. Also, the Taliban also warned Tuesday that the US must stick to next week`s deadline to pull out, and said they were "not allowing the evacuation of Afghans anymore," though a source familiar with the situation told CNN on Wednesday that the apparent ban had not yet had a discernible effect on arrivals at Kabul airport.

The source said some priority local Afghans would get help in the coming hours, the source said, though some applicants for the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program -- an avenue for Afghans who worked for US forces and agencies to get out of the country -- would have to wait.

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday that a total of 19,000 evacuees left Afghanistan in the last 24 hours, including 11,200 people flying on 42 US military aircraft and another 7,800 evacuated by coalition partners.

A frantic Western evacuation operation at Kabul`s airport has provided the only faint opportunity for many Afghans to escape the country in recent days, and crowds outside the facility have swelled since the militants seized power, reported CNN.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amid divorce rumours, Ranveer Singh drops romantic photo with Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: 6,000-kg, 90-foot-long iron bridge stolen, 4 held

Shocking! Mysterious object thrown by someone hits Harry Styles' eye during his live concert, fans say 'it's assault'

Sara Ali Khan opens up about different levels of success she ticked after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Meet Ruthvik Manyam, hired for record-breaking package by US firm, not from IIT, IIM; his salary is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE