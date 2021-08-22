Afghanistan crisis: Nearly 300 Indians, evacuated from Kabul, likely to land in India today

Around 300 Indian nationals will likely land today in India amid the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. On Saturday, 87 Indians on board a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force were taken to Tajikistan capital Dushanbe from Kabul airport are being brought back to India in a special Air India flight early on Sunday from the central Asian city.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, around 1.20 am on Sunday, "Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan! AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated. Assisted and supported by our Embassy at Dushanbe. More evacuation flights to follow."

Meanwhile,135 Indians, who were evacuated from Kabul and sent to Doha, are being sent to India, the Indian embassy in Qatar said. The embassy said, in a post-midnight tweet, said, "1st batch of 135 Indians who were evacuated 4m Kabul to Doha over past days being repatriated tonight to India."

"We thank Qatar authorities and all concerned for making this possible," it added.

This comes amid the recent chaos unfolding at the Kabul airport ever since the Taliban entered Afghanistan capital Kabul and took control of the presidential palace, on August 15. Hundreds of Afghan nationals are flocking the US military-secured Kabul airport, in a desperate attempt to flee the Taliban-controlled nation.

India is also bringing back nearly 100 citizens, who evacuated from Kabul to Doha by the US and NATO aircraft, on Sunday.

Earlier, India has evacuated 200 people, Indian envoys, and other staffers from its embassy in Kabul, in two C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has also provided contact details for all Indian nationals in Afghanistan requiring assistance. These are:

Phone numbers: +91-11-49016783, +91-11-49016784, +91-11-49016785

WhatsApp numbers: +91 8010611290, +91 9599321199, +91 7042049944

Email: SituationRoom@mea.gov.in