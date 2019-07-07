Royalties in Private: Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie christened at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry and Meghan's infant son Archie was on Saturday christened in the chapel at Windsor Castle as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in a private ceremony following his birth in early May.

The first child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- who is seventh in line to the British throne -- wore a handmade replica of the royal christening robe, which was made in 1841 for the christening of the eldest daughter of Queen Victoria.

The replica has been worn by royal infants at christenings for the last 11 years.

The Queen, however, could not be present at the christening ceremony due to prior engagements.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby baptised the two-month-old using water from the River Jordan and the silver Lily Font, a royal heirloom, in accordance with tradition.

The list of guests present at the wedding has not been made public, according to the royal family's wishes, however, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released two photographs of them with Archie on their social media accounts, showing his face for the first time.

In one picture, they are surrounded by close family while in the other the couple is cradling him.

The other photograph with the family members shows that Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale were present at the christening. They are the sisters of Harry and William's mother, the late Lady Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Prince Charles attended the event with his second wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, along with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. All of them were featured in the photograph.

The photographs were taken by fashion photographer Chris Allerton, who had also shot Harry and Meghan's wedding photographs last year.

Harry's brother, Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, also posed in the picture.

The christening event was held in a private ceremony at the Windsor Castle where the press was not allowed to attend, nor was there any television coverage, according to the couple's wishes.

This is being seen as an active effort to keep Archie out of media limelight.

The names of the child's godparents, too, have not been released contrary to expectations.

(With inputs from PTI and BBC)