Royal baby announcement: Britain's Princess Eugenie expecting first child with husband Jack Brooksbank

Britain's Princess Eugenie, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, is pregnant with her first child. The member of the Royal family and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, just announced that they are expecting their first child together and expecting to give birth in early 2021, Buckingham Palace said.

Eugenie, the 10th in line to the British throne and younger daughter of the Queen’s third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

On her Instagram account, Eugenie posted a picture of a pair of baby slippers and wrote, "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021," adding a baby emoji.

Her child will be the ninth great-grandchild for the 94-year-old Queen.

The couple dated for seven years before tying the knot in a beautiful ceremony. Reportedly, they met on the slopes of luxury ski resort Verbier. Jack proposed Eugenie while they were on holiday in Nicaragua. Their wedding was attended by several celebrity guests including Kate Moss, Ellie Goulding, and Robbie Williams.