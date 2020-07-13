'Real Ayodhya in Nepal': Oli claims Lord Ram is Nepali

Amid ongoing diplomatic tussle with India, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday claimed that that Hindu deity Lord Ram was actually born in Ayodhya village of Nepal and not in India as claimed.

Speaking during a programme at his official residence, Oli said Lord Ram is Nepali, not Indian.

"We have been oppressed a bit culturally. Facts have encroached. We still believe that we gave Sita to Indian Prince Ram. But we gave to the prince from Ayodhya, not India. Ayodhya is a village a little west to Birgunj, not the Ayodhya created now," Oli was quoted as saying in reports.

"Till now we have remained under the belief that Ram, the man Sita married, was an Indian... he was not, he was a Nepali," Oli said.

The remarks are likely to create controversy as Hindus in India widely believe Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh as Ram's birthplace. Janakpur in Nepal, on the other hand, is mythologically revered as the birthplace of Sita.

In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Janakpur in Dhanusa District of Nepal and had inaugurated a direct bus service to Ayodhya as part of a ‘Ramayan Circuit’ to promote religious tourism. He had also visited the 20th century Janaki temple, dedicated to Sita, where he offered special prayers.

Modi had also announced a Rs 100 crore package to develop Janakpur.

Oli's comments come amid his government's ongoing diplomatic tussle with India. Nepal's Parliament had in June unanimously voted to amend the Constitution to update the country's new political map featuring Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura, territories traditionally belonging to India.