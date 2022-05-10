Pulitzer Prize 2022: Award for Danish Siddiqui, 3 other Indian journalists

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2022, 08:40 AM IST

Danish Siddiqui wins Pulitzer Prize 2022

Pulitzer Prize 2022: Pulitzer Prize 2022 was announced on Monday in the fields of journalism, book, drama and accompaniment. The award winners include the names of Indian journalists Adnan Abidi, Sana Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave along with Washington Post.

While the late Danish Siddiqui of Reuters has been given this award posthumously. He was killed during the conflict between the Taliban and the Afghan army. Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui was posthumously awarded a Pulitzer along with Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, and Amit Dave for their images of Covid toll in India.

Journalists from Ukraine were recognised with a 2022 Pulitzer Prize special citation, while jurors of journalism's top honours also recognized coverage of the January 6th attacks on the Capitol, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Surfside condominium collapse in Florida.

Complete list of winners

Public service

WINNER: The Washington Post, January 6, 2021 for reporting the attack on Capitol Hill

Breaking news reporting

Winner: Miami Herald employee for coverage of the collapse of seaside apartment towers in Florida

Investigative reporting

WINNER: Rebecca Woolington's Corey G. Johnson and Eli Murray of the Tampa Bay Times have received an award for highlighting the highly toxic hazards inside Florida's only battery recycling plant.

Explanatory reporting

WINNER: Quanta magazine employees, especially Natalie Wolchower, received the honor for reporting on how the Inco Webb Space Telescope works.

Local reporting

Winners: Madison Hopkins of the Better Government Association and Cecilia Reyes of the Chicago Tribune for reporting on Chicago's unfinished building and fire safety

National reporting

WINNER: Employees of The New York Times.

International reporting

Winner: The New York Times Employees.

Feature writing

WINNER: Jennifer Senior of The Atlantic.

Feature photography

WINNER: Adnan Abidi, Sana Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave and the late Danish Siddiqui of Reuters, honored for photo during Corona times in India.

Commentary

WINNER: Melinda Heineberger

Criticism

WINNER: Salamisha Tillet, The New York Times.

Illustrated reporting and commentary

WINNER: Fahmida Azim, Anthony Del Col, Josh Adams and Walt Hickey.

Audio reporting

WINNER: Employees of Futuro Media and PRX.

Novel

WINNER: The Netanyas, Writer- Joshua Cohen.