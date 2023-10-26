Headlines

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

Polish paraglider goes missing in Kangra valley, case registered against training school

The SP urged locals to reach out to the police at emergency number 112 if they sight the missing Polish paraglider.

ANI

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

A Polish free-flying paraglider has been reported missing in Kangra Valley since October 23, police said, adding that he took off from Bir village along with three other friends.

According to officials, police teams have been put together to look for the missing Polish paraglider.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri said, "We have received a complaint about a Polish paraglider, who took off Bir along with three friends towards Kareri Shahpur area and is missing since Monday. He was last sighted near the Dharamshala Kareri area. Three other people, who were gliding with him, are safe. Yesterday, a sortie and search operation was conducted but it did help us track down the missing paraglider. Two helicopters will be deployed as the search operation resumes on Thursday. Ground teams are also looking for him."

The SP urged locals to reach out to the police at emergency number 112 if they sight the missing Polish paraglider.

She added that his glider has yellow, red and green coloured strips.

"Due to the prevailing weather and clouds, there is the possibility that his glider may have moved to an uninhabited area in the higher reaches of the Himalayas. We are hoping to gather more information soon," the SP added.

A case has been registered with the trainer's school in Bir police station under IPC sections 336 and 304B, the SP informed.

"The family members of the missing paraglider are in touch with us. The owners of the training school have been questioned in connection with the matter," she added.

