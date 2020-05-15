Pakistan hires leading lobbying firm to improve its image in US

Headlines

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

Wordle 765 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 24

Ashes 2023: Australia retain Ashes after rain washes out play on Day 5 of Manchester test

Twitter makeover: Elon Musk reveals new name for micro-blogging site

NIA files chargesheet against 3 terrorists linked with banned Khalistani outfits

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

Wordle 765 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 24

NIA files chargesheet against 3 terrorists linked with banned Khalistani outfits

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

HomeWorld

World

Pakistan hires leading lobbying firm to improve its image in US

Troubled by its declining credibility around the world, the Pakistani government has been hiring lobbying firms to improve its image in the US and European countries. 

article-main
Latest News

Manish Shukla

Updated: May 15, 2020, 08:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Troubled by its declining credibility around the world, the Pakistani government has been hiring lobbying firms to improve its image in the US and European countries. 

In addition, it is also adopting a new strategy to push anti-India stories in US and British media to discredit India at the international level. 

As per reports, the Pakistani embassy in Washington has taken the services of Stephen Payne and Brian Ettinger of Linden Government Solutions to ensure effective representation of its interest in America.

Pakistan is facing a lot of criticism on continuous violation of human rights by its army on the people of Balochistan and Sindh. Several human right activists have protested against forced disappearances and kidnapping by government agencies.

"Pakistan's government has hired Stephen Payne and Brian Ettinger of Linden Government Solutions to lobby on its behalf, according to a disclosure filing. The duo previously lobbied for Pakistan during President George W. Bush’s administration," a report published in 'Politico' said.

A copy of the contract filed with US Department of Justice in Washington has the signature of Stephen Payne of Linden Government Solution and Asad Majeed Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States. The copy has been accessed by Zee News.

"The names of any such organizations and the amounts paid will be disclosed as part of Consultant’s Foreign Agents Registration Act filings with the U.S. Department of Justice," reads the contract.

The country has been spending huge amounts of money to push anti-India stories in US and British media. A new strategy being adopted by Pakistan is to use Indians to write articles in prominent newspapers and arrange for invited tours to universities for lectures and webinars.

A report by United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has said that despite the horrendous treatment of Ahmadiyas who were not even allowed to be enumerated as minorities and even excluded from Pakistan Minorities Commission, through these lobbyists, the country managed to prevent any critical references to itself but managed to include India as a country of particular concern.

Hiring a lobbying firm is not new for Pakistan. Last year, the Pakistani embassy in Washington had hired lobbyist firm Holland & Knight to ensure effective representation of Islamabad's interests in the US.

Relations between Pakistan and the US have been turbulent since Donald Trump took charge of the office in 2017. Trump has been repeatedly singling out Islamabad for failing to rein in extremists and being an unfaithful partner in the fight against terrorism.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This remake beat Lust Stories 2, Tiku Weds Sheru, Gaslight to become most-watched Hindi OTT film in first half of 2023

Delhi may face another flood as Yamuna water levels surge, officials issue warnings

IBPS RRB PO Admit card 2023 out at ibps.in: See how to download, important details here

DNA Special: Europe's scorching heatwave raises alarm as NASA warns of hottest July ever

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat amid heavy rainfall; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE