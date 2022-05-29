Pakistan government lodged over 107 FIRs against PTI leaders: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former Information and Broadcasting Minister, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday alleged that the `imported government` (Shehbaz Sharif government) has lodged over 107 FIRs against his party, a local media reported.

Talking to reporters after the grant of protective bail by the Islamabad High Court, the former minister said, "It has now become the routine of the imported government to lodge false FIRs to put pressure on political leaders."

"Over 107 FIRs have been lodged (against PTI leaders) all over the country. Today, there was relief from the court. I am grateful to the Chief Justice, he always speaks for the rights of the common citizens. The courts are a ray of hope in the oppressive system," Hussain said as quoted by The News International.

Hussain alleged that the government is using its power with full force to suppress the political opponents. "The fake FIRs and pamphlets aim to suppress the voice of the opposition. They are also enacting laws of their choice. From the first day, they made changes in the FIA, changed the investigation teams, removed prosecutors, and installed people of their own choice and after abolishing the ECL, they are now going to abolish the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)," he maintained.

The former minister pointed out that the Justice (retired) Maqbool Baqar was being appointed as NAB chairman but remarked, "I think he is an honest and respectable man and no respectable man will like to be NAB chairman in this way. They have appointed their loyalists as Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan and no one trusts the commission.

"Hussain said that his party is monitoring all the activities and will not hand over the country to Pakistan Muslim League Vice President, according to The News International." We are seeing it all, the PTI is keeping an eye on all that is happening, we cannot hand over this country to Maryam Nawaz as per the wishes of Zardari and Bilawal. The Sharif and Zardari families are a curse to the country. The PTI will get rid of the mafia," the former minister said as quoted by The News International.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Islamabad High Court granted protective bail to Fawad Chaudhry and his brother for 10 days. The bail was granted to the brothers against a surety of Rs 5,000 each and the petition was disposed of thereafter, Dawn reported. The case against Chaudhry and Ahmed was registered at Mangla police station in Jhelum along with 150 to 200 others.

Chaudhry and Ahmed had filed a petition for their protective bail in the IHC on May 25, where Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up their plea today despite it being an off day.

Allowing Chaudhry and Ahmed bail, the court said "Without touching merits of the case and considering the intention to surrender before the court of competent jurisdiction, the petitioners are admitted to protective bail."

"The rally participants were also equipped with weapons and gave life threats," the FIR said.

The city turned into a battleground on Wednesday after the ousted Prime Minister held a long protest march on May 25 against the present government, demanding the dissolution of the National Assembly and to conduct the next general election.

The march was followed by multiple scuffles between the police and PTI marchers after Imran Khan and his convoy entered the city and started marching towards the D-Chowk despite the Supreme Court`s order to hold a rally at a ground between the H9 and G9 areas of Islamabad.