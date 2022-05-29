Missing Nepal plane with 22 onboard found in Mustang

File image (taraair.com)

The passenger plane with 22 people on board, including four Indians, that went missing earlier on Sunday was found at Kowang in Mustang of Nepal.

The Tara Air aircraft took off at 9.55 am from Pokhara, and lost contact with the control tower 15 minutes later, according to an airline spokesperson.

“Aircraft found at Kowang of Mustang. The status of the aircraft is yet to be ascertained,” Tribhuvan International Airport chief said, news agency ANI reported.

According to the information given by the locals to the Nepal Army, the Tara Air plane crashed at the mouth of the Lamche river under the landslide of Manapathi Himal.

“Nepal Army is moving towards the site from the ground and air route,” Army spokesperson Narayan Silwal said.

On Sunday morning, Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft carrying 22 passengers, including 4 Indians and 3 Japanese nationals, flying from Pokhara to Jomsom at 9:55 am, had lost contact, after reaching the Lete area of Mustang, said the Airport authorities.

"The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang and then had diverted to Mt. Dhaulagiri after which it hadn't come into contact," Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma confirmed ANI over the phone.

"Locals from Titi have called and informed us that they have heard an unusual sound as if there was some bang. We are deploying a helicopter to the area for the search operation," Ram Kumar Dani, DSP of District Police Office, Mustang told ANI.

