Pakistan: Baloch militants open fire at Gwadar Port Authority complex

A large contingent of police and security forces have reached the scene, reports suggest.

Heavily-armed Baloch militants on Wednesday forcibly entered the Gwadar Port Authority Complex and opened fire while multiple explosions were also reported in the area in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province, a media report said.

Citing Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani, Dawn.Com reported that a large contingent of police and security forces have reached the scene while intense firing is going on. There were no immediate reports of casualties. Majeed Brigade of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack, the report said. The separatist BLA is opposed to China's investments in Balochistan and accuses China and Pakistan of exploitation of the resource-rich province.

