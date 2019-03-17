New Zealand terror attack: 1.5 mn videos of attack removed globally, says Facebook

New Zealand mosque shootings: Facebook has said that it has removed 1.5 million videos of the attack in the first 24 hours of the attack. The social networking giant also said that it is also removing all the edited versions of the videos that do not show graphic content.

The death toll in Christchurch mosque shootings has risen to 50, the officials informed. A student pilot, an aircraft engineer, a takeaway store owner, and others are among those who have lost their lives in one of the worst terror attacks in New Zealand.