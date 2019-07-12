Nepal airport closed after plane skids off runway

Headlines

Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

Wordle 752 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 11

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

Delhi: Cases of typhoid, upper respiratory infection increase amid heavy rainfall

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RRR sequel confirmed, Ram Charan and Jr NTR to star in Part 2, watch to know more

Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

PM Modi France visit: Indian to get 26 Rafale-M fighters and three attack submarines from France

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

5 worst mothers in the animal world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

Big blow to Rahul Gandhi! Gujarat High Court refuses to stay conviction in defamation case

Fire breaks out inside Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, no casualties

Karnataka Elections 2023: Biopic on Congress veteran Siddaramaiah likely to release in this month

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Deadpool 3 first look: Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds, dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Homeindia

india

Nepal airport closed after plane skids off runway

Nepal's only international airport was closed Friday after a plane skidded off the recently repaired runway, injuring two people, officials said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2019, 06:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nepal's only international airport was closed Friday after a plane skidded off the recently repaired runway, injuring two people, officials said.

The country has a poor flight safety record -- Nepali airlines are banned from European Union airspace -- and its airports are notoriously difficult to land in.

The Yeti Airlines ATR 72-500, arriving into Kathmandu from southern Nepal with 66 passengers, skidded about 15 metres (yards) into the grass.

"Our teams are working to remove the plane and reopen the airport," the airport's general manager Raj Kumar Chettri told AFP.
Chettri said that removing the Franco-Italian-made turboprop plane was taking a long time because heavy rain has made the area muddy.

Authorities took 11 hours to remove a domestic aircraft that suffered a similar runway excursion in September last year, months after a Malaysian jet with 139 people on board had aborted its takeoff and skidded off the runway.
In March 2018, a US-Bangla Airways plane crashed near the airport, killing 51 people.
The Himalayan nation has some of the world's most remote and tricky runways, flanked by snow-capped peaks with approaches that pose a challenge for even accomplished pilots. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WhatsApp rolling out sticker suggestion feature on iOS beta, know how it will work

This Indian actor holds Guinness World Record for acting in most films, and it's not Amitabh, Govinda, or Rajnikanth

Monsoon health: Why do leptospirosis cases rise in rainy season? Here's how to prevent it

'Can't bat like Pujara, he can't...': Prithvi Shaw backs his aggressive style of play to earn India recall

Indian man ties up girlfriend, buries her alive in Australia: Know shocking reason behind ‘act of revenge’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE