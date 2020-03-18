Midweek crisis? Toddler comforting scared dog during thunderstorm will make your day

A video of a toddler comforting his dog during a thunderstorm has taken the internet by storm.

In the one-minute-long video, the toddler can be seen helping a pooch, who is scared by sounds of a thunderstorm. The kid can be seen gently stroking dog's head and hugging him as the two appears to be hiding out in a washroom

The video was share caption- “This little guy comforting his buddy during a thunderstorm is the best thing you’ll see today".

Posted on March 14, the clip has garnered more than 826k views and over 68k likes and counting. Netizens can’t stop gushing at the little one trying his best to comfort his buddy during a storm.

This little guy comforting his buddy during a thunderstorm is the best thing you'll see today pic.twitter.com/HD6rdLuE7z — Akki (@akkitwts) March 14, 2020

The video has gone viral on social media and has received enormous love. While some said that the video made their day, others couldn't stop gushing over the precious bond between the dog and the toddler.

So much compassion in that little body! — Helene LefebvrHeleneLefebvr12) Marh 14, 2020

God bless the child, and his buddy — Captain Haddock (@Captain60474712) March 14, 2020

Now that's love. — Chipper (@Millswaith) March 14, 2020

ur right it is the best thing I saw today thanks! — AK2 - Looking to conquer new worlds. (@andykatz19) March 14, 2020

Something in my eye. Kids and dogs are the best things ever. That dog will one day comfort that wee guy. — JamesAD (@Jdouglas74D) March 14, 2020

We get exposed to people later in life and lose our ability to be compassionate. — House Of Carbs (@Mon_de_mon_star) March 14, 2020

Sometimes we adults need lessons from the children — blu_audrey23 (@blu_audrey23) March 14, 2020

Beautiful, isn't it?