Midweek crisis? Toddler comforting scared dog during thunderstorm will make your day

Netizens can’t stop gushing at the little one trying his best to comfort his buddy during a storm.


Updated: Mar 18, 2020, 08:11 AM IST

A video of a toddler comforting his dog during a thunderstorm has taken the internet by storm. 

In the one-minute-long video, the toddler can be seen helping a pooch, who is scared by sounds of a thunderstorm. The kid can be seen gently stroking dog's head and hugging him as the two appears to be hiding out in a washroom

The video was share caption- “This little guy comforting his buddy during a thunderstorm is the best thing you’ll see today". 

Posted on March 14, the clip has garnered more than 826k views and over 68k likes and counting. Netizens can’t stop gushing at the little one trying his best to comfort his buddy during a storm. 

The video has gone viral on social media and has received enormous love. While some said that the video made their day, others couldn't stop gushing over the precious bond between the dog and the toddler.

Beautiful, isn't it?