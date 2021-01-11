Melania Trump finally breaks silence on US Capitol violence, says this to Americans

US First Lady Melania Trump finally broke her silence on January 6 US Capitol Hill violence that left five persons dead, saying that the "nation must heal in a civil manner".

Melania wrote that she is "disappointed and disheartened" with the incident, but found it shameful that it led to "salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me" in an article posted on the White House's website.

Melania added it is time for the US and its citizens to "heal" and nobody should use it "for personal gain".

"Our Nation must heal in a civil manner. Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation's Capitol. Violence is never acceptable," Melania wrote.

"I implore people to stop the violence, never make assumptions based on the color (colour) of a person's skin or use differing political ideologies as a basis for aggression and viciousness. We must listen to one another, focus on what unites us, and rise above what divides us," he added.

Melania asserted that it was "inspiring" to see the huge passion to participate in November 3 presidential election but that "passion" should not be turned into "violence".

She also wrote that it's an "honour" to be the First Lady of the US. Melania also thanked Americans for supporting outgoing President Donald Trump and herself since 2016.

"Most importantly, I ask for healing, grace, understanding, and peace for our great Nation," Melania wrote.

it is to be noted that Melania was in the East Wing of the White House busy overseeing a photoshoot for a new coffee table book about the artefacts of the White House when Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol.