IPL 2024: Why is Mayank Yadav not playing in LSG vs DC clash today?

India skipper Rohit Sharma makes big statement on retirement with World Cup, WTC final remark

Fallout review: Jonathan Nolan's post-apocalyptic game adaptation dazzles with its visuals, bores with its narrative

Meet Gopi Thotakura, who is set to become first Indian space tourist, to fly with Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin

Where does Mukesh Ambani invest his money? Not in banks or mutual funds, he puts money into...

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here's how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

More Trouble For AAP, ED Moves To Court Seeking MLA Amanatullah Khan's Arrest In Waqf Board Case

MI Vs RCB Highlights: Ishan, Surya Shine, Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru | IPL 2024

Another Setback For Delhi CM, Vigilance Department Sacks Bibhav Kumar As Private Secretary | AAP

Who was Syed Abdul Rahim? School teacher-turned-coach played by Ajay Devgn in Maidaan, made Indian team 'Brazil of Asia'

Who was Amarjot Kaur? Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, played by Parineeti in film, did 366 shows in 365 days, was killed...

Meet woman who once lived on footpath, became millionaire, is now sentenced to death in Rs 100000 crore...

Lan and her family founded Van Thinh Phat, which grew into one of Vietnam's wealthiest real estate companies.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 07:41 PM IST

Truong My Lan, a prominent figure in Vietnam's real estate industry, has been handed a death sentence in the nation's largest financial fraud case to date. At 67 years old, Lan, who chairs the real estate company Van Thinh Phat, was found guilty of orchestrating a fraud amounting to a staggering $12.5 billion, equivalent to nearly 3 percent of Vietnam's GDP in 2022. Alongside Lan, her niece, Truong Hue Van, who serves as the chief executive of Van Thinh Phat, received a 17-year prison sentence for aiding her aunt in the fraudulent activities.

Lan's involvement traces back to the 2011 merger of the troubled Saigon Joint Commercial Bank (SCB) with two other lenders, a move coordinated by Vietnam's central bank. Government documents allege that Lan misused the bank for personal gain, exerting illegal control over it from 2012 to 2022. She purportedly utilized a network of "ghost companies," both domestic and international, to issue loans to herself and her associates, resulting in massive losses totaling $27 billion.

Furthermore, Lan stands accused of bribery, including payments to government officials, one of whom received a life sentence for accepting $5.2 million in bribes. The court, in delivering the death penalty, emphasized that Lan's actions not only violated individuals' property rights but also destabilized SCB, eroding public trust in the leadership of the Communist party and state.

Truong My Lan's background sheds light on her journey to prominence. Born in 1956, she initially assisted her Chinese mother in selling cosmetics at Ho Chi Minh City's oldest market. In 1992, Lan and her family founded Van Thinh Phat, which grew into one of Vietnam's wealthiest real estate companies. That same year, she married Hong Kong investor Eric Chu Nap-kee, with whom she has two daughters.

Van Thinh Phat's portfolio includes prime downtown properties in Ho Chi Minh City, such as the towering Times Square Saigon, the prestigious Windsor Plaza Hotel, the Capital Place office building, and the esteemed Sherwood Residence hotel, where Lan resided prior to her arrest in October 2022 amidst Vietnam's intensified anti-corruption campaign.

