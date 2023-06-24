Meet Mary Millben, American singer who touched PM Modi's feet after singing 'Jana Gana Mana'

File photo

In the presence of PM Modi, award-winning international singer Mary Millben performed Jana Gana Mana at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington. Soon after her performance, African-American singer Millben touched Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s feet and took his blessings at an event.

Sharing a video on Twitter, BJP’s Amit Malviya wrote, “American singer Mary Milliben, after singing India’s national anthem, touches Prime Minister Modi’s feet… Earlier Prime Minister of PNG, in a moving gesture, had bowed down in reverence. The world respects PM Modi’s powerful spiritual aura and rootedness in Indian values and culture…”

Highly popular in India for her singing of the National Anthem Jan Gana Mana and Om Jai Jagdish Hare, Millben, 38, performed the Indian national anthem at an invitation-only, diaspora event hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC.

"Having performed the American national anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive US presidents, I am deeply honoured to perform the Indian national anthem for Prime Minister Modi and in honour of the country and people I have come to call my family," the singer said in a statement.

"Both the American and Indian anthems speak to the ideals of democracy and freedom, and this is the true essence of the US-India relationship. A free nation is only defined by a free people," she said.

Millben has performed the National Anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive US Presidents - George W Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, as well as international royalty, and world leaders.

She made her first trip to India performing in celebration of India's 75th Anniversary of Independence as an official guest from the United States invited by the Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

The singer made history as the first American and African-American artist to be invited to India for the Independence Day observance and for an audience of 1.4 billion people.

(With inputs from PTI)