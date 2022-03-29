Massive highway crash involving 60 vehicles shocks US, video of mayhem surfaces - WATCH

A terrifying freak accident occurred in the United States on Monday where up to 60 vehicles crashed into each other in a massive pileup. The accident occurred on an interstate highway located in the state of Pennsylvanian. At least three people lost their lives in the crash where fumes and fire erupted as cars, trucks, tractors and massive trailers kept crashing into the pileup.

The scary crash took place around 10:30 am in the morning as per the local time in the region where an intense snow squall was underway. A large fire also erupted engorging multiple vehicles in the crash. A video of the accident recorded by a person at the spot emerged online. The video showed people running away from their cars as vehicles behind them came crashing into their cars. Watch it below:

As per the local reports, around 20 people were rushed to the hospital with injuries. While three casualties have been reported thus far, local authorities in the Schuylkill County said the death toll could rise with search still continuing on the scene of accident. The region has been dealing with intense weather, which caused the pile-up.

