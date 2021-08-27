Search icon
Kabul blasts: ISIS claims responsibility as dozens die outside Hamid Karzai airport, say reports

12 US Marines are among the 60 people who were reportedly killed in twin bomb blasts outside Kabul airport on Thursday.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: ANI |Updated: Aug 27, 2021, 07:59 AM IST

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for Thursday`s attack outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. In a message shared on its Amaq News Agency, the group claims the blasts killed and wounded some 160, and includes a photo of a man it says was a suicide bomber.

12 US Marines are among the 60 people who were reportedly killed in twin bomb blasts outside Kabul airport on Thursday. The first blast was reported at the Abbey Gate in Kabul airport while the second one was near the Baron Hotel.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed the development saying that "a number of US service members" were killed in today`s complex attack at Kabul airport.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the terror attack near Hamid Karzai International Airport and expressed his support for the victims of the blast.

US President Biden on Thursday owed the United States will carry out strikes against the group responsible for the bombings that killed a dozen Americans.

"To those who carried out this attack...know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said in prepared remarks from the East Room of the White House.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has condemned the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport after reports suggested that an ISIS suicide bomber was responsible for the explosion outside the Kabul airport.

