Japanese PM Shinzo Abe calls for strengthened security after school children stabbed

Headlines

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with twins, serve food to Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves

Arjun Rampal reacts to Ranveer Singh leading Don 3, compares movie with James Bond: 'I think he will...'

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

Wordle 800 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 28

Rajasthan: Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota; 22nd case this year

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with twins, serve food to Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves

Arjun Rampal reacts to Ranveer Singh leading Don 3, compares movie with James Bond: 'I think he will...'

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

Famous left-handed people in the world

10 anti-aging foods you must include in your daily diet

Asia Cup 2023: Batters with maximum sixes in IND vs PAK matches

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with twins, serve food to Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves

Arjun Rampal reacts to Ranveer Singh leading Don 3, compares movie with James Bond: 'I think he will...'

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

HomeWorld

World

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe calls for strengthened security after school children stabbed

"It is a very painful incident and I feel a strong resentment that young children were affected. I pray for the deceased people and sincerely express my condolences to the bereaved," Abe tweeted in Japanese.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 28, 2019, 09:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Condoling the stabbing incident which targetted school children in Kawasaki, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday called for strengthened security to protect children travelling to school every day.

Outlining that the safety of children is a priority, he held a meeting with Education Minister Masahiko Shibayama and National Public Safety Commission chair Junzo Yamamoto following the attack, which claimed the lives of two people, including a schoolgirl.

"It is a very painful incident and I feel a strong resentment that young children were affected. I pray for the deceased people and sincerely express my condolences to the bereaved," Abe tweeted in Japanese. 

"We have to protect the safety of our children. Earlier, we instructed related ministers to take immediate measures to ensure the safety of children when they go to school," he added.

The other victim who lost his life has been identified as a 39-year-old man, suspected to be the father of one of the children at the site of the incident.

Apart from the two deceased, at least 16 people were injured in the mass stabbing which targeted a group of elementary school children at a bus-stop here on Tuesday morning.

The suspect, believed to be from Kawasaki City itself, stabbed himself in the neck and was unconscious when the police reached the scene. He later died in the hospital, according to state broadcaster NHK.

Two knives were recovered from the site of the incident. The case is being investigated as a murder. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sushmita Sen recalls how 'power of people' made her role 'impactful' in Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan's Main Hoon Na

‘I couldn’t stop myself as…’: PM Modi in Bengaluru to meet ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 scientists

Monsoon health: 5 most common waterborne diseases and prevention

Viral video: Woman's infectious dance to Aa Re Pritam Pyaare raises temperature on internet

Here's how Aditya Roy Kapur reacted after watching his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE