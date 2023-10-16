Headlines

Israel-Hamas war: IDF shares satellite images of Israel before and after Hamas’ attack, ‘war visible from outer space’

At least 70 people, the majority of them children, were killed and 200 others were injured in the strike that was carried out on a route that Israel said should be used by Gazans for relocating.

ANI

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

Amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas, Israel Defence Forces on Monday said that the terrorist group's willingness to commit war crimes visible from outer space.

Taking to X, Israel Defence Forces posted satellite images to show how Israel looked before and after Hamas's attacks on October 7.

While sharing the picture on X, the IDF stated, "The lengths Hamas is willing to go in order to commit war crimes are visible even from outer space."

In another post, Israel Defence Forces showed some of the confiscated weapons used by Hamas to kill Israelis. The IDF asserted that they would see to the removal of Hamas' terrorist infrastructure and weapon manufacturers in Gaza.

In the video, the Israeli soldier said, "All the munitions that you see here are approximately 20 per cent of what Hamas terrorists brought on their vehicles. You can see different kinds of shape charges, rockets, RPGs, grenades, all kinds of stuff around here."

"You can see by the amount of munitions, the medical equipment and food that they brought with them that they were prepared for a long term in a villages. You can see by the symbols on all the equipment that everything is homemade of Hamas, homemade production," he added.

While sharing the video on X, the Israel Defence Forces stated, "These confiscated weapons are only 20 per cent of the ones used by Hamas to kill Israelis. In order to prevent further attacks, the IDF will see to the removal of Hamas' terrorist infrastructure and weapon manufacturers in Gaza."

Israeli Defence Forces spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said that a strike that was carried out on a convoy of Gazans relocating to the southern part of the Gaza Strip on Friday seems to have been a false flag operation conducted by Hamas.

During a Q and A session on X, Conricus said, "When you apply logic and think who would benefit from those very horrible images of children and civilians that were evacuating south and then they are apparently clearly dead, who stands to gain from that, only one organization: Hamas."

At least 70 people, the majority of them children, were killed and 200 others were injured in the strike that was carried out on a route that Israel said should be used by Gazans for relocating.

On Sunday morning, six anti-tank guided missiles were fired towards an Israeli town and military outposts near the Lebanon border, killing at least one civilian, according to The Times of Israel. Nine further rockets were also fired at Nahariya, a city in the north, and adjacent towns, however, there were no reports of any casualties.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) struck the Hezbollah "military infrastructure" in Lebanon as a retaliatory move to Sunday's fire, The Times of Israel reported. The attacks were in reaction to Sunday's fire from Lebanon that was directed against Israel.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Hamas to "immediately" release the hostages without keeping any sort of conditions.

In a post on X, Guterres made two humanitarian appeals amid the present situation in the Middle East.

"As we are on the verge of the abyss in the Middle East, I have two humanitarian appeals: To Hamas, the hostages must be immediately released without conditions. To Israel, rapid & unimpeded access for humanitarian aid must be granted for the sake of the civilians in Gaza," Guterres posted on X.

