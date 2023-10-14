Israel Air Force strikes down Hamas headquarters in Gaza, kills head of its aerial system

The Hamas headquarters, which coordinated the aerial assaults, was one of the primary targets during the strike. According to the IAF, the commander of the Hamas Air Forces directed and gave orders to terrorists during the attacks on Saturday.

The chief of the Hamas aerial system in Gaza, Merad Abu Merad, was killed overnight by airstrike from the Israel Air Force in the most recent round of Israel-Hamas clashes. The Hamas headquarters, which coordinated the aerial assaults, was one of the primary targets during the strike.

According to the IAF, the commander of the Hamas Air Forces directed and gave orders to terrorists during the attacks on Saturday. Israeli Air Force wrote on X, “IAF fighter jets struck operational headquarters used by the Hamas terrorist organization from which the terrorist organization's aerial activity was managed.”

It further said, “During the strike, IAF fighter jets killed Merad Abu Merad who was the head of the Hamas Aerial System in Gaza City, and was largely responsible for directing terrorists during the massacre on Saturday.”

The Israeli Air Forces claimed to have hit dozens of targets related to the Hamas commando forces, who were responsible for the infiltration into Israel, in separate midnight attacks. Israeli Defense Forces and Israeli Air Forces are going to keep operating "as necessary to protect the State of Israel from the Hamas terrorist organization," according to the Israeli Air Forces.

In another update on X, the Israeli Air Force stated that IDF soldiers discovered a terrorist group that was trying to enter Israeli land from Lebanon. A number of the terrorists were killed when an IAF UAV hit the terrorist cell.

The spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, stated on Saturday that there has been a considerable evacuation of Palestinian civilians toward the south, indicating that people in the Gaza Strip are paying attention to Israel's message and acting appropriately.

The Israeli military had demanded that all people leave Gaza City on Friday. The IDF claims that it made its intentions known because it did not want the war to have an impact on civilians. Israel was battling against Hamas and its military apparatus, the IDF added.

Conricus emphasized that the total destruction of Hamas and its infrastructure is the intended outcome of this conflict. More than 120 citizens, according to the Israeli Defense Forces, are being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

(With inputs from ANI)