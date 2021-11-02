Is world's richest man Elon Musk's net worth more than entire GDP of Pakistan? Find out

Elon Musk, the world's richest man and the CEO of big businesses such as SpaceX and Tesla has more money than the entire Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Pakistan. Reports state that Musk is close to touching the $300 billion net worth mark soon - the first person to ever do so.

The current net worth of Elon Musk stands at $292 billion. As for Pakistan, a country housing 220 million people, it reportedly is close to $280 billion (at current market prices) in 2020-21. Musk, on October 25, added $36 billion to his fortune after it was announced that Hertz Global Holdings Inc is buying 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla.

Following this, in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, this announcement estimated the highest amount of earnings in a single day.

Meanwhile, the comparisons between Elon Musk's current net worth and the GDP of Pakistan were first brought into the limelight by US-based journalist Edward Luce.

What does Elon Musk's day look like?

Elon Musk wakes up every day around 7 am. He only likes to sleep for 6-6.5 hours every night. Musk says that if he oversleeps it affects his performance at work.

Musk works regularly for 80-100 hours a week with a special focus on design and engineering work. Musk's work schedule gives him 42 hours per week at Tesla and 40 hours at SpaceX.

Musk usually prefers a working lunch which is followed by a walk around the factory. In the evening hours between 6 pm to 9 pm, Musk prefers to spend time with his family - his girlfriend and kids.