What does billionaire Elon Musk do first thing in the morning? A detailed look at daily routine of world's richest man

Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest person and the CEO of big businesses such as SpaceX and Tesla, is a very busy man but like all of us, he tries his best to balance his professional and personal life. Despite running some of the biggest businesses in the world, Musk makes sure to take out time for his morning rituals, travel, exercise, and spend time with his kids.

What does Elon Musk do the first time in the morning?

Elon Musk wakes up every day around 7 am. He only likes to sleep for 6-6.5 hours every night. Musk says that if she oversleeps it affects his performance at work. After he wakes up, Musk showers and has coffee. He usually doesn't have breakfast but when he does, Musk likes eating an omelet.

During a Reddit AMA, Musk had said that showering is the most important part of his day. If he showers he is in a good headspace and ready for the day.

Musk works regularly for 80-100 hours a week with a special focus on design and engineering work. Musk's work schedule gives him 42 hours per week at Tesla and 40 hours at SpaceX.

Musk usually prefers a working lunch which is followed by a walk around the factory. In the evening hours between 6 pm to 9 pm, Musk prefers to spend time with his family - his girlfriend and kids. Musk sleeps at around 1 am each night and gets up again to do it all over again.