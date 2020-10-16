International flights: Now, Indians can travel to 17 countries; check full list, SOPs here

International flights: Now, Indians can travel to 17 countries as the Ministry of Civil Aviation has established a separate bilateral air bubble arrangement with Ukraine to conduct select international passenger flights between the two countries.

"Transport bubbles" or "air travel arrangements" are temporary arrangements between two countries intended to resume commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended due to the COVID-19 epidemic. They are reciprocal, meaning that airlines from both countries enjoy the same benefits.

Who can travel from India to Ukraine?

Citizens / Residents of CIS countries (except Russia)Any Indian citizen, including holders of diplomatic and official passports, was assigned to any valid visa in Ukraine and CIS countries (except Russia). It will be up to the concerned airlines to ensure no travel restrictions for Indian nationals to enter the respective country with a particular visa category before issuing tickets/boarding passes to Indian citizens.

From Ukraine to India:

Indian citizens in CIS countries (except Russia)All Overseas Indian Citizen (OCI) cardholders holding passports issued by Ukraine

India had made similar arrangements with 16 countries - Afghanistan, Bahrain, Oman, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, UK, and the USA.