Imran Khan's Instagram account hacked? Former Pak PM is posting about crypto giveaways and Elon Musk

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan - File Photo

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s official Instagram account was reportedly hacked on Monday. Khan’s Instagram account today shared a post, that seemingly lauded Tesla Motors founder Elon Musk for ‘donating’ three Bitcoins.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Khan's Instagram profile shared a story with a screenshot of Musk's tweet about winning $100,000. The PTI chairman's verified account thanked the Space X boss in the said story.

The same story was also posted as an Instagram post which has now been deleted. The alleged tweet from Musk's account also could not be found on his official handle.