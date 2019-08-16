'Hollywood Ripper' Michael Garguilo convicted of murdering two women, including Ashton Kutcher's date

Headlines

Preity Zinta learns new skills as she takes pottery classes, makes clay utensils: Watch

'I hope audience gives me a chance': Ranveer Singh breaks silence on following Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan as Don

House Hunting? Here Is How To Prepare For It

Viral video: Uninvited bull with majestic horns 'gate-crashes' wedding venue, internet is stunned

Axita Cotton Limited Q1 2023 Quarter Analysis: A Stellar Rise in Profits and Promising Future Predictions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Preity Zinta learns new skills as she takes pottery classes, makes clay utensils: Watch

'I hope audience gives me a chance': Ranveer Singh breaks silence on following Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan as Don

House Hunting? Here Is How To Prepare For It

Diabetes: Dinner meals with low glycemic index

Diabetes: 10 health benefits of Tiger nuts

8 Benefits of potato juice for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

BTS' Suga Announces Military Enlistment Day After His Seoul Concert, ARMY Is Heartbroken

Proud! Women BSF Personnel Deployed At Indo-Pak Border In Amritsar Ahead Of Independence Day

DNA: Story Of Courage Of Iqbal From Amritsar

Preity Zinta learns new skills as she takes pottery classes, makes clay utensils: Watch

'I hope audience gives me a chance': Ranveer Singh breaks silence on following Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan as Don

Jailer Twitter review: Netizens call Rajinikanth's film 'absolute blockbuster', say 'Nelson you won'

HomeWorld

World

'Hollywood Ripper' Michael Garguilo convicted of murdering two women, including Ashton Kutcher's date

The Los Angeles County Superior Court panel will next consider whether Gargiulo was sane at the time of the crimes, in proceedings to begin on Tuesday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 16, 2019, 12:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A jury found a man nicknamed the "Hollywood Ripper" guilty on Thursday of knifing to death two women, including actor Ashton Kutcher's date, and attempting to murder a third victim during a seven-year span.

Michael Gargiulo, a 43-year-old former handyman, and aspiring actor, sat impassively, leaning forward slightly in his chair, as the jury verdict was read.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court panel will next consider whether Gargiulo was sane at the time of the crimes, in proceedings to begin on Tuesday.

Kutcher, the former star of TV shows "Two and a Half Men" and "That '70s Show" told the Los Angeles jury hearing the case in May he arrived at the Hollywood bungalow of one of the victims in 2001, after arranging a date with her, and found the lights on and the door locked.

Peering through a window in the home of the victim, fashion student Ashley Ellerin, the then 23-year-old Kutcher saw "what I thought was a red wine spilled on the carpet."

Kutcher left and Ellerin, 22, was found dead at her home the next morning by a roommate. Gargiulo had broken into her place and repeatedly stabbed her, prosecutors said.
 

KILLED NEIGHBOUR

Ellerin was one of the women Gargiulo was convicted of murder. The jury also found him guilty of using a knife to kill his neighbour, Maria Bruno, in 2005.

Bruno, who was 32 and sleeping when she was attacked, lived in the same apartment complex as Gargiulo in suburban El Monte, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

The jury found Gargiulo guilty of attempting to murder a third woman, Michelle Murphy, who survived a 2008 stabbing at her home in the coastal Los Angeles suburb of Santa Monica.

At the time, Murphy and Gargiulo were neighbours.

He attacked the then 26-year-old Murphy but she fought him off. In the struggle, Gargiulo was cut and left behind DNA evidence, which police investigators used to tie him to the murders of Ellerin and Bruno, prosecutors said.

Gargiulo's lawyers have argued their client suffered from a mental disorder that left him in a confusing "fugue state" when he attacked Murphy, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Gargiulo has denied committing the other slayings, the newspaper reported.

Jurors on Thursday found him guilty of trying to escape from jail following his 2008 arrest. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty at a later stage of the trial.

They have said Gargiulo began his series of deadly knifings as a teenager in the Chicago area in 1993 when he killed an 18-year-old woman.

Gargiulo is expected to later be extradited to his home state of Illinois to face charges in that killing.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Khushi Kapoor looks unreal in ice blue lehenga saree worth Rs 2 lakh

Fashion Deals: Don't Miss These Unmissable End-of-Season Sales!

‘Would like to not die…’: WWE superstar takes bold decision

27 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: From Khamoshi to Gangubai Kathiawadi, decoding his significance in Indian cinema

Ira Khan calls her depression 'partly genetic’, says she grew up believing you have to be sad for people to love you

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE